ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — English author, poet, and mathematician Lewis Carroll, the man behind “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” once wondered “if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.'”

Well, if that were the case, the trees and fields would soon be entering their seasonal slumber. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the first winter storm of the season is on its way, which could make for a challenging morning commute on Wednesday. It sure is chilly, too!

This morning’s five things to know involve the bitter cold that has suddenly gripped the region. NEWS10 took a look at how some local communities are preparing to tackle snow removal, and Code Blue alerts have been popping up in the area. Those stories join several arrests, and a unique animal-related piece, in today’s rundown.

1. Capital Region ready for snow

Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.

2. Code Blue declared in Schenectady County

Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.

3. VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT

A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont. Troopers from the Vermont State Police were told that Justin Allen, 32, of Poultney, Vermont, had crossed state lines after the alleged robbery, at about 9:45 p.m. November 3.

4. Horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge

Champion Saratoga horse trainer Chad Brown has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, after being arrested back in August. Brown was originally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend.

5. Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown

A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside. There are no reported injuries to any residents or staff, only property damage caused within the home.

SPECIAL MENTION: Winter parking restrictions in the Capital Region

As the Capital Region prepares for colder weather and snow, many cities, towns, and villages already have overnight parking bans in effect. The restrictions usually last from November to April.