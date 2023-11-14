ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, rain and showers will be on their way out this morning. The chill won’t leave as quickly, however, as the pre-winter coolness will stick around for another day.

Amtrak announced on November 12 that service between New York City and Albany has been temporarily suspended. The service disruption is due to safety concerns caused by structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City. Meanwhile, the Albany Police Department has identified the 31-year-old woman who died in the area of 2nd Street and Lexington Avenue on Thursday. Police say the death of Latisha McKinney is considered suspicious, and are still investigating the circumstances. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Town officials in Adams announced that Adams Ambulance Service (AAS) will be closing at the end of the year. The town—along with nearby municipalities Cheshire and Savoy—are now preparing for Northern Berkshire EMS to assume the local emergency medical services moving forward.

A new Verizon cell tower was proposed in the town of Glenville and would help expand services and address public safety concerns. But some residents are now divided over where the tower would be built.

Local clinic director Cody Csontos recently appeared on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire,” showing off his bladesmithing chops on the episode “Chef’s Special.” I had the chance to ask Csontos about his experience on the show and how a Christmas “experience” he wanted to get for his father seemingly started his blacksmithing journey.