ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November—the last month of autumn, but the beginning of a new adventure. Time to take a risk and do the unexpected. Scottish novelist Sir Walter Scott once said, “November’s sky is chill and drear, November’s leaf is red and sear.” While leaf peeping has indeed entered its postseason, the chilliness forecasted by Scott is nowhere in sight for the Capital Region as we enter this new month.

According to police, an Albany man ran into a Sheriff’s Office Patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into a house Monday night. The details, and those of another Halloween night crash, headline today’s five things to know.

1. Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash

An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff’s Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house. Around 10 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling on North Lake Avenue when their car was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado that allegedly blew a stop sign on Second Street.

2. Girl recovering in hospital after being hit by car in Schenectady

A young girl was hit by a car in the city of Schenectady on Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

3. Troy PD investigating after 2 shot

Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night. The incident took place on 4th Street near Fulton Street.

4. Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell.

5. North Colonie CSD reacts to racist graffiti

Forts Ferry elementary school was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti. In a letter to the school community on Sunday, Superintendent Joseph Corr said windows were broken and that racial slurs and deplorable images were written on the exterior of the building in chalk.