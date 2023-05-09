ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, some cloud cover will keep us a little cooler today with highs in the 60s.

A law enforcement source tells News10 that a jawbone found in a Schenectady backyard is human and could be 50 to 100 years old. News10’s Anya Tucker examined some of the history of the neighborhood where some of Schenectady’s earliest residents were apparently buried.

Dino Savoca, the 61-year-old man accused of creating a standoff situation at Albany Medical Center in March, faces new charges from a grand jury. The top charge among them is second-degree murder.

The criminal trial of Nauman Hussain is now officially underway with opening statements and the first witness testimony now on the record.

The East Greenbush Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Columbia Turnpike in Worthman Lane. Police say that Charles Scott, 65, of East Greenbush, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hang Loose Tavern and Grill is set to open at 712 County Highway 132 in Hagaman, right outside of Galway. The restaurant is opening up in the former Top Notch Tavern location.