ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you thought yesterday was hot, prepare yourself. Albany has a chance at the record-high temperature for today’s date, and temperatures across the Capital Region will run close to 90 degrees, according to Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast.

Today’s five things to know include a homicide in North Adams, the response from Hadley-Luzerne schools after a threat, and the announcement of the Albany Police Department’s first “pop up BBQ” of 2022.

1. Police investigating homicide in North Adams

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating a homicide in North Adams. Officials said the homicide took place on Charles Street.

2. Hadley-Luzerne responds to school threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district community member had been suspended from attending school in person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the person posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.

3. Albany Police plan first ‘pop-up BBQ’ of 2022

The Albany Police Department has planned its first “pop-up BBQ” event of 2022 for Tuesday, May 31. The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Green Street.

4. Shots fired at police in 8-hour Hudson Falls standoff

On Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., officers with the Hudson Falls Police Department responded to Meadow Road for a report of a woman that had been locked out of her house by her boyfriend. When officers got to the house, the woman told them her boyfriend broke her phone and locked her outside after an argument.

An officer saw the suspect, identified as David Greenwood, 59, in the back yard of the house. As the officer approached, Greenwood allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him. The officers on the scene moved to a safe place and Greenwood reportedly shot a round from the pistol.

5. Schenectady PD patrol car stolen, man detained

A Schenectady police patrol car was stolen Monday evening. It was later recovered by New York State Police on the Thruway southbound near Kingston.