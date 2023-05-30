ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! We hope everyone enjoyed the holiday weekend, and again thank those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, more heat is on the way to the Capital Region moving in from Central Canada and the Great Lakes as the week progresses.

A bus of 40 asylum seekers from New York City arrived in Albany on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Schenectady Police are looking for a potential suspect in the Pleasant Street homicide after naming the victim. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

On Sunday night, the City of Albany welcomed 40 asylum seekers after New York City decided to form a contract with the Ramada Inn on Watervliet Avenue in Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says that the city has already been in contact with community-based organizations to help each person.

Schenectady police are searching for a potential suspect as a homicide victim has been identified. Police said Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, 44, was found dead on Pleasant Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

A morning shooting in Troy has one man in the hospital after disrupting a quiet neighborhood. NEWS10 with the latest in Troy as police continue to search for a suspect.

Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks on May 29 during a ceremony commemorating Memorial Day and the recent establishment of New York’s first ever State Veterans Cemetery. The site was established earlier this year and ensures the State can provide dignified burial options for New York’s veterans and their families.

As we honor this Memorial Day, we wanted to throw a spotlight on a local veteran and pilot who gave his life in World War II. We knew the Schenectady native died in a plane crash in England, but as NEWS10’s John Gray found out, there is so much more to his remarkable story.