ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday isn’t so bad. It’s a sign that I’ve somehow survived Monday. If you enjoyed the weather we had Monday, by the way, you’re in for a treat- we’re doing it all over again today, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Today’s five things to know include a Watervliet man winning a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, New York Attorney General Letitia James making the TIME 100 list, and the Albany Police Department investigating a shots fired incident on Clinton Avenue.

1. Albany County man wins $1 million scratch-off prize

Daniel Foster of Watervliet claimed his $1 million prize off of the New York Lottery’s Strike it Rich scratch-off game, announced on May 18. The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms located at 211 Troy-Schenectady Rd. in Latham.

2. New York AG Letitia James makes TIME 100 list

Time Magazine released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 on Monday. Among them was New York State Attorney General (AG), Letitia James.

3. Albany PD investigates Clinton Avenue shots fired

An investigation is underway into a shots fired incident in the city of Albany Monday. The incident took place on Clinton Avenue near North Lake Avenue.

4. GlobalFoundries to purchase 800-acre lot for expansion

The expansion project for GlobalFoundries is continuing to make progress. The company will be expanding its Malta campus and is set to purchase an 800-acre lot in the Luther Forest Technology campus.

5. Intruder caught on security camera in Greenwich

A Washington County woman found an unwelcome visitor on her security camera over the weekend. She was alerted to the incident hours after it happened.