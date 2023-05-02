ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We made it past the last Monday of the week, everyone. Happy Tuesday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, showers will be off and on today. Like yesterday, a thundershower or two could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Jury selection has begun for the trial of Nauman Hussain. Judge Peter Lynch indicates this trial could take up to four to six weeks. Meanwhile, Kevin Monohan, the man accused of shooting and killing Kaylin Gillis, is petitioning to get released from jail. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Jury selection for the trial of Nauman Hussain began May 1, 2023. This trial could take 4 to 6 weeks, according to Judge Peter Lynch. But before it can get to that point in the case, lawyers from both the prosecution and defense have to interview and process a pool of 1,500 potential jurors.

The man accused of shooting and killing Kaylin Gillis is petitioning to get released from jail. The lawyer for Kevin Monahan is pushing back against the judge’s ruling to deny him bail.

A historic Bennington cemetery that suffered damage to 200 headstones in October has once again been struck by vandals. This time, police say they have identified the suspects. As News10’s Anya Tucker reports, the chief of police is offering a chance for restorative justice to the accused youths with an opportunity to help cleanup and repair the gravesites.

Where there was once a 145-year-old, heavy bronze bell with a storied history and ties to the community, now sits a sign with a desperate plea: RETURN OUR BELL.

The Montgomery County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at the Auriesville shrine over the weekend.