ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region, let’s all breathe a collective sigh of relief. Not only did we make it through Monday, but we also survived a wreckless storm system that swept across the entire state- and Meteorologist Jill Szwed said, that calm after the storm should last for your Tuesday.

Today’s five things to know include a late-night homicide on Washington Avenue, a moose on the loose in Schenectady, and an arrest in the Partridge Street shooting that injured a 60-year-old woman.

1. Albany Police investigating Washington Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is continuing to investigate a homicide that took place late Monday night inside a home on Washington Avenue.

2. Moose sedated in downtown Schenectady

A young moose was recently sedated in a backyard in the Woodlawn section of Schenectady. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the moose was released in the southern Adirondacks.

3. Arrest made in Partridge Street shooting

An Albany man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Partridge Street. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

4. New York issuing COVID-19 payments to struggling families with children

Additional funding has been made available for families in New York. On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in Pandemic Emergency Assistance funding in May to help struggling families with children in the State.

5. Woman accused of selling meth in Saratoga County

A woman has been arrested for alleged methamphetamine sales in Saratoga County and skipping court. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Raven Stables, 19, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested on May 12.