ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today will be the warmest day of the next seven, and big changes weather-wise are coming tonight.

Residents of Albany gathered to honor the local barber who was killed Saturday afternoon after a gunman opened fire at the Village Barber and Beauty on 221 Second Avenue. Also, a 17-year-old died due to injuries resulting from a car crash on Thursday near the city of Albany line. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

On Monday, community members gathered to honor and remember a local barber killed Saturday afternoon after a gunman opened fire into Village Barber and Beauty on 221 Second Ave. in Albany. Rev. Reginald Graham is the Owner and Operator of the shop, and he said there were about 10 people in the shop.

A 17-year-old has died due to injuries resulting from a car crash on Thursday. The crash took place around 2:08 p.m. in the area of the City of Albany line on State Route 85.

A new, supportive housing development project could soon be coming to downtown Troy. The YWCA of the Greater Capital Region unveiled its proposal on Monday.

Sissy Provost, 38, was arrested on Monday on welfare fraud charges. The arrest stemmed from a joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

A Schenectady man has won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Antonio Riccio claimed the top prize on the Strike It Rich scratch-off game.