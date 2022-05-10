ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Prepare yourselves for another beautiful day in the Capital Region. Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast called for clear skies and sun, once that pesky frost wears off. This morning’s five things to know include the capture of a former Alabama jail official who was on the run with a murder suspect, a unique police chase out of Troy, and the naming of the American tourists who were found dead in the Bahamas on Friday.

1. Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

A former Alabama jail official on the run with a murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered.

2. NYSP: Troy woman drove without passenger-side tires on Northway

A Troy woman has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk without any tires on the passenger side of her vehicle. The New York State Police said Elizabeth Sheyon, 41, was arrested on May 7.

3. Tourists found dead at Sandals Resort in Bahamas ID’d

Authorities have identified the three U.S. tourists who died at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas after falling mysteriously ill. Samples taken from all three tourists have been sent to a U.S. lab to help determine what happened.

4. How to help save the declining bee population

Sometimes we can take the “smaller” things in life for granted. Take honey bees for example. Our very existence is tied to the insect, yet their numbers are on the decline. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker traveled to Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont to find out how we can all help.

5. City council OKs community engagement officers in Schenectady schools

The Schenectady City Council voted overwhelmingly to authorize an agreement with the school district to provide community engagement officers in schools. It comes after a long and contentious debate over the issue between parents, students, and members of the community.