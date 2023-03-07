ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re unfortunately taking a mini trip back to winter. We can expect cooler temperatures as the day goes on.

A former Ballston Spa High School math teacher pleaded guilty to sexually abusing minors. He will be sentenced in May. Also, Proctors announced their shows for the upcoming season on Monday. These stories and more are part of your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Former teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse

A former Ballston Spa High School teacher pleaded guilty to sexually abusing minors. Crim Trerise was a math teacher at the school.

2. Proctors announces shows for upcoming season

Theater lovers were in Schenectady Monday night for Proctors Big Bash, the first announcement of what shows are gracing the stage in the upcoming season.

3. Judge rules unvaxxed court workers to be back paid

During the pandemic, many New Yorkers lost their jobs for refusing to take the COVID vaccine. But a recent decision made by an Administrative Law Judge could get court workers rehired; they would also receive back pay with interest. Experts say at least 200 people lost their jobs as a result of the mandate.

4. Pittsfield PD searching for teen boys

The Pittsfield Police Department is actively searching for two teenage boys who have been reported missing.

5. DOT hopes new laser technology will reduce Glenville Bridge crashes

The Glenville Bridge is notorious for truck accidents. Drivers miss the signs and hit the structure over …and over…and over again.