ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more sunshine today with the showers and flurries behind us.

A 61-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at Albany Medical Center on Monday afternoon. Officials say the man threatened staff with weapons while visiting his mother. Albany Med went into lockdown for some time. Also, over 200 farm animals died in a barn fire in Delanson on Saturday, leaving a family devastated. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday.

The family who owns a farm in Delanson is heartbroken after a fire Saturday rendered their barn a total loss and left hundreds of animals dead.

In 2008, Kathina Thomas, 10, of Albany, was killed by a stray bullet. At 15, the perpetrator, Jermayne Timmons was basically a kid himself. Fast forward more than a decade later, he has been granted parole and is now sharing his story of change and redemption.

On Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Route 22. The two-passenger vehicle crash is still under investigation.

A new farmers market series will be hitting South Pearl Street in Albany this summer, starting on July 16. The series will take place on four Sundays throughout the summer into fall in front of the MVP Arena.