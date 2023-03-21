ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! On this first full day of spring, we can expect some warmer weather. After a chilly morning, afternoon temperatures will be within the mid-50s for the Capital Region.

A Troy man who admitted to pulling the trigger in the fatal shooting of his own brother was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison. Prior to the judge handing down her sentence, Jatae Gourrier-Lewis apologized to his family and asked for leniency saying the shooting was not intentional.

A 13-year-old boy is in grave condition at a local hospital after a car crash Sunday night, Troy police said.

The Schenectady County Legislature passed a local law to allow volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers to receive a property tax credit.

A group of nature lovers in Waterford put their bird knowledge to the ultimate test when they helped rescue an injured eagle over the weekend.

A fire that broke out at a residence in Mendon has claimed the life of one individual. Police say Helvi Abatiell Furlan, 52, was injured during the fire and passed away at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.