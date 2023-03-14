ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re in the thick of it now, everyone. We’re experiencing the most severe snowstorm of the season today, as this nor’easter will continue throughout the day and into Wednesday morning. According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, some spots will see more than an inch per hour, with even higher potential snowfall totals in higher elevations.

NEWS10 has all your local closings and delays as the snow continues to fall. Per Governor Kathy Hochul, if you do not need to be on the road, you are urged to stay home.

NEWS10 also has you covered with a list of snow emergencies in the Capital Region for this severe snowstorm. Stay in the know where to park and where to keep your car to avoid tickets or being towed.

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency ahead of the snowstorm. With some areas in the state expected more than an inch an hour and potential high winds, people are urged to stay home and off the roads, if they do not have to travel. Albany County has also declared a state of emergency due to the severe snowstorm. These stories, and more, are part of your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Governor Hochul issues a State of Emergency ahead of storm

Governor Kathy Hochul will be issuing a state of emergency starting at 8 p.m. Monday. “This is one we are cautioning people that this could be deadly,” said Hochul.

2. Albany County declares state of emergency due to storm

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has declared a state of emergency for the county due to the impending winter storm. The emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday.

3. Saratoga Police seek help locating missing woman

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is seeking assistance locating Janice Torrez. Torrez was reported missing at around 1 p.m. on Monday and was last seen on foot around West Avenue and Washington Street.

4. Albany Airport warning of potential cancellations

The Albany International Airport is alerting ticketed passengers of cancellations and anticipated delays amid the severe winter storm. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, 16-morning departures have been canceled. Ticketed passengers can check the status of their flight online.

5. GGFT: Regular bus service delayed until 8 a.m.

According to Scott Sopczyk, the Transportation Director of the Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT), the regular start of regular bus service has been delayed from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday due to the severe winter snowstorm. According to Communications Director Tim Drawbridge, the streets in the City of Glens Falls are in good shape, but the roads outside of city limits aren’t.