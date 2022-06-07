ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The novelist Emily P. Freeman once said, “Tuesday is the most sensible day of the week.” Her prophecy rings true today, as Meteorologist Jill Szwed said that another pretty nice day is on tap.

Today’s five things to know include a guilty plea in a 2020 shots fired case, the signing of New York State’s new gun laws by Governor Kathy Hochul, and the dedication of Fourth Street in Troy to the late Chef Michael LoPorto.

1. Guilty plea reached in 2020 shots fired case

A Troy man who fired a handgun at an occupied car on Clinton Avenue in 2020 has taken a plea deal. District Attorney P. David Soares made the announcement Monday, after Stephon Lynch, 24, of Troy, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

2. New York’s new gun bills signed into law

Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx.

3. Troy to dedicate part of Fourth Street to Chef Michael LoPorto

Chef Michael LoPorto was known for chatting with passersby in front of his Fourth Street restaurant, LoPorto Ristorante Caffe, before he passed away at Albany Medical Center on February 24. The City of Troy will honor Loporto, who was a former councilman and a popular figure across the community, by dedicating the section of Fourth Street where his restaurant stands.

4. Body of missing swimmer found in Hudson River

Kevin Pinto, 19, of Spring Valley, was found dead in the Hudson River on Monday. At approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning, police say they were notified that Pinto went missing near Haverstraw Beach State Park.

5. Suspicious gas leak under investigation in Voorheesville

Criminal charges are pending after a suspicious gas leak in Voorheesville. Police said the incident took place on Lexington Court.