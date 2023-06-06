ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the thick, widespread layer of wildfire smoke over the News10 viewing area is reducing air quality. On top of the smoke in the air, storm chances are to follow with a cold front diving south through the northeast.

A man wanted in the murders of his girlfriend in New York City and his ex-wife in Schenectady is scheduled for an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service members in Philadelphia last week. Also, Albany police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Timothy Taylor, the man wanted in the murders of his girlfriend in New York City and his ex-wife in Schenectady is scheduled to have an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania after he was taken into custody last week by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia. The Schenectady County District Attorney Bob Carney tells News10’s Anya Tucker that Taylor is also facing a warrant for Murder in the 2nd Degree. The charge filed in court last week.

Some patients who receive lifesaving medicine are now being switched to other forms of their drug. NEWS10 has more on what is being done.

Albany police are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 in the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Two teenagers were arrested for a crash on the Northway on Friday. New York State Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Comedian, actor, and TikTok star Matt Rife is coming to Proctors Theatre for his “ProbleMATTic World Tour.” The show is set for January 31, 2024, at 7 p.m.