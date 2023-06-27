ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday and Happy Primary Day! When you get the chance today, get out and vote! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect another round of downpours similar to what we got yesterday.

As mentioned, today is Primary Day. Take a look at NEWS10’s 2023 Capital Region Primary Election Guide as you head out to vote! Also, yesterday, a former Johnstown funeral home director faced sentencing after mishandling human remains. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Early voting, which runs until June 25, is underway for local primary elections. Primary Day in New York State is set for June 27.

Brian Barnett, the Johnstown funeral home director who mishandled human remains will now spend two to seven years in prison.

On Monday afternoon, family, friends, and neighbors gathered to remember Benjamin Rowe, one of the victims who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Rowe was one of ten people killed in Albany just this year due to gun violence.

Nearly three months after Amtrak resumed service to its Adirondack route, the rail service will once again be suspended.

Some horses that were spotted near Albany International Airport Monday morning are back home safe. Colonie police officers helped to corral the animals and reunite them with their owners.