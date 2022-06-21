ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summertime is finally here! Unfortunately, though, the weather didn’t get the memo. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said in her latest Storm Tracker Forecast that cloud cover will hold highs to just the 60s to lower 70s early this afternoon- not very summery.

Today’s five things to know include an officer-involved shooting in Albany, a warning from Catskill Police on “Orbeez” shootings, and the signing of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.

1. Albany Police: Suspect shot after stabbing officer

The Albany Police Department, and other state entities, continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Franklin Street Monday. According to police, the shooting happened after a suspect stabbed an officer during an arrest.

2. Catskill police warn against ‘Orbeez shootings’

On June 16, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly shooting multiple kids using an “Orbeez-style” gun. Lieutenant Daniel Waer said this is the first time the Catskill Police Department has seen an incident like this.

3. Governor signs John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act into law

On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act in Brooklyn. The governor explained how this will help further protect voters, especially people of color.

4. 3 injured after car crashes into building

The Woodstock Fire Department was dispatched for a reported vehicle that crashed into a building with a possible person trapped under the vehicle. Within three minutes, paramedics and police were on the scene, according to the department.

5. Alleged murderer accused in 2017 Curtis Lumber arson

An inmate at the Greene County Jail who was being held awaiting trial for a murder charge can add arson and burglary to his list of accusations. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, is responsible for sabotaging electrical and gas systems in several buildings at the Ballston Curtis Lumber on State Route 67 back on November 27, 2017.