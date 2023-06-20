ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, yesterday was so nice, we’re doing it twice! The hills and mountains south of the Capital Region will see most of the shower activity today. Otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs again today.

The driver in Friday’s trooper-involved shooting has been charged and is being held at the Schenectady County Correctional Facility. Also, a Ballston Spa man was arrested after allegedly damaging over a dozen cars at SPAC over the opening weekend. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

New York State Police have provided an update on the investigation regarding Friday’s trooper-involved shooting in Duanesburg. Police have identified the driver as Alicia Eriole, 30, who faces multiple charges.

A Ballston man has been arrested after he allegedly damaged over a dozen parked cars at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). New York State Police said Scott Bullard, 24, was arrested on June 18.

Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair Haven. The shooting took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday at a Washington Street home.

The taste and smell of the Caribbean is alive and well at Good Religion Grill, a Jamaican Restaurant on North Third and North Pearl Streets in Albany. New York City native Abigail Julien is the restaurant’s co-owner. Her food is a unique blend of Black American soul food, and Afro-Caribbean dishes. Abigail told News 10 the importance of black restaurant week.

The inaugural Taste of Toga festival is set for the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on September 23. The event will be headlined by Ja Rule and Ashanti.