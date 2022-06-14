ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Tuesday! If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth has good news this morning– the weather will be like listening to your favorite record on repeat, but perhaps even nicer!

Today’s five things to know include a deep dive into the weekend’s deadly crash in Lake George, a robbery at the Glenville Target, and a drug bust in Pittsfield that led to multiple arrests.

1. Motorcyclist in fatal crash did not have a license

News10 has learned that the motorcyclist who police say crashed into a bike path in Lake George killing two pedestrians never had a New York State license.

2. Police: 2 kids stole $8k in electronics from Target

The Glenville Police Department responded around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the Target in Glenville after hearing of a robbery. When they got there, police say the front window of the store was broken out, and around $8,000 in electronics had been stolen.

3. Drug bust leads to 3 arrests on multiple charges

The Pittsfield Police Department arrested three people following a knock and announce search warrant on Friday. Lameek Thomas, 33, of Pittsfield, Tia Dewey, 41 of Pittsfield, and Sharon Ledoux, 57, of Pittsfield, were arrested on multiple drug charges.

4. ‘East Road 10’ abandoned in Ephratah begin recovery

On June 4, 10 Shih-Tzu breed dogs, along with three goats, and several cats were rescued from a property in Ephratah. The Fulton County Regional SPCA has since cared for the Shih-Tzus, saying Monday that their physical condition as well as the conditions in which they had lived for the better part of a year were as heartbreaking as they were infuriating.

5. Multiple crews respond to Hudson River for water rescue

Multiple agencies were called to the Hudson River on Monday for a search and rescue. Around 4:45 p.m., the Troy Fire Department said they were called for mutual aid by the Watervliet Fire Department to the area of the docks at Hudson Shores Park in Watervliet for a person who fell from the dock into the water.