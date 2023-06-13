ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Per Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, we are expecting increasingly sunny skies, less humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Actor Treat Williams died after a motorcycle crash in Bennington County on Monday. Williams was airlifted to Albany for treatment but was later pronounced dead. Also, a new amendment in Hudson may invite bigger retail chains to the area. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Treat Williams, known for his roles in ‘Everwood,’ ‘Hair,’ and countless other films and TV shows, has died after being struck while riding a motorcycle in Vermont. He was 71.

Confusion still lingers in the Capital Region about the services being provided to the recent asylees that have reached Albany. NEWS10 breaks down the confusion as the asylees are trying to acclimate to their new home.

Police are investigating a crash that took place in Bethlehem Monday afternoon. According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, there was a car chase that ended with a crash on State Route 32.

The Hudson Common Council will hold a public hearing next week to determine whether a business with more than four locations can open. According to the city code established in 2018, it was meant to help preserve Hudson’s unique charm and character.

The restaurant industry is ever-changing. These are the restaurants that have opened — and closed — in the Capital Region so far in 2023.