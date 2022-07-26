ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Comfortable temperatures and dropping humidity encourage us all to wake up and smell the daisies this Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said it will be a beautiful day from start to finish, providing the perfect clean slate for us all to continue our workweek. Hump day is on the horizon!

Today’s five things to know include a fire at a popular Coxsackie diner, a Colonie man arrested over an alleged terroristic threat on a military base, and a near-fatal fiery car crash.

1. Fire rips through popular Coxsackie diner

Fire crews battled a blaze at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner Sunday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the year. Around 4:49 p.m., the Coxsackie Fire Department was sent to the scene after dispatchers got word of the fire.

2. Colonie man arrested over alleged terroristic threat on military base

New York State Police report the arrest of Thomas Greene, 20, of Colonie on Saturday. They said he made a terroristic threat at the Army National Guard Base in Latham.

3. Car’s owner found in hospital after fiery crash

On Saturday, July 23, at about 4:10 a.m., deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a car on fire on State Route 213 in Rifton. Upon arrival, deputies found the car near the Wallkill River on State Route 213 between State Route 32 and Perrine’s Bridge. Members of the Rifton Fire Department were actively trying to extinguish the fire.

4. Colonie man accused of following women around Target

A Colonie man has been arrested after allegedly following women at Target, and filming or photographing at least one of them. The Colonie Police Department said Kevin J. Hart, 25, was taken into custody on July 21.

5. Mike Tyson visits Hood’s House of Hoops

Mike Tyson was on the call Saturday night for Mike Tyson’s Fight Night, an amateur mixed martial arts card at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. But he wasn’t done in the Capital Region.