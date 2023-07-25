ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, we can expect a seasonably warm day today.

Two fatal car crashes are currently under investigation, one in New Scotland, and the other in Mendon, Vermont. Also, the Rotterdam Town Council voted Monday night to pass a resolution, which would pause any further migration into Schenectady County by declaring a state of emergency. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on Upper Flat Rock Road in New Scotland on Sunday. Police say, David Loucks, 25, of Schenectady, was declared dead at the scene.

Vermont State Police responded to a head-on crash on US RT 4 near Woodward Road in Mendon on Monday. Police say John Panoushek, 79, and Jean Panoushek, 74, both of South Woodstock, Vermont, died as a result of the crash.

Monday night, the Rotterdam Town Council voted to pass a resolution to call on Schenectady County to pause any further migration into the county by declaring a state of emergency.

Amtrak is opening two more stops on the Adirondack Line, today. NEWS10 has more on the disrupted service, delays and confusion that circle the embattled line which has been said to have shut down due to fires, hot weather and Canadian National Railway restrictions.

A major car crash in Niskayuna back in April sent two women to Albany Medical Center with traumatic injuries, followed by months of rehab at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Their healing journey was long, but rewarding, and they are sharing their tale of recovery.