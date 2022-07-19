ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday always passes, and there will always be a Tuesday with a beautiful blue sky with few clouds. Today is a prime example, of course. The heat is back on today as well!

Today’s five things to know include a deadly stabbing in Schenectady, a fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts, and- in lighter news- the opening of the Saratoga County Fair.

1. Man dies after being stabbed in Schenectady

A man has died after reportedly being stabbed in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said the incident took place on the 1900 block of Avenue B.

2. Fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts

A Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to have been hiding in Rhode Island or Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night. Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody in Lawrence, according to Boston police.

3. Saratoga County Fair opens for its 2022 season

It’s that time of the year! The Saratoga County Fair is returning in full for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Saugerties man accused of strangling teen boy

On Saturday, July 16, at about 11:22 p.m., Saugerties Police were called to 3675 Route 32 for a 911 call reporting a domestic incident between two men. Investigations showed that Vincent Neglia Jr., 36, of Saugerties, was arguing with the victim while in a car, police said.

5. Water back on in Mechanicville after water main break

Repairs have been completed after a water main break in Mechanicville shut down water to the entire city Monday afternoon. The break was first reported around 4 p.m. Monday, on North 4th Avenue. Crews had to shut off one of the city’s main water valves in order to relieve water pressure, so that they could find the break.