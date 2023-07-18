ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a thick layer of wildfire smoke is still hanging over the area and impacting our air quality. Scattered to numerous downpours and storms are set to arrive this afternoon.

Today’s five things to know features the Capital Region Aquatics Center moving to Rotterdam, the new site transformation proposals for the former Beech Nut factory in Canajoharie, and there’s no Powerball winner yet as the jackpot reaches $1 billion.

After ten years of planning and discussions for Mohawk Harbor, the Capital Region Aquatic Center will move to the Viaport Shopping Mall in Rotterdam.

A Grafton man has been indicted for second-degree manslaughter. The indictment alleges that Anthony Valente, 44, a manager at RJ Valente Gravel Quarry in Grafton, acted in a reckless manner which caused the death of Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill, who was an employee at the quarry.

The renderings for the community development space that will replace the old Beech Nut baby food factory in Canajoharie have been revealed. The former factory might not look like much now but town officials see it as key to their revitalization.

Edgar Moore has lived in his Montgomery County home his entire life and he’s finally getting the help he needs. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) is stepping up vowing to capture and take care of all those cats.

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 2. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.