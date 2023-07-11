ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Tuesday is a good day. You survived Monday, and tomorrow is Wednesday, halfway through the work week!”- Kate Summers. Happy Tuesday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the rain is quickly clearing out this morning, however, flooding remains a concern in some areas.

Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-87 in Malta that took place Monday morning. Meanwhile, Amtrak suspended its service from Albany to New York City due to severe flooding and storm damage. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

New York State Police reports that one individual has passed away following the accident on I-87 southbound in Malta. A preliminary investigation determined that a woman had exited her vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, and intentionally entered the southbound lane of traffic.

The weather taking its toll on travel and Amtrak passengers are hit with cancellations and delays yet again. Just last week the Adirondack Line was shut down due to high temps and track safety. NEWS10 checking in with local train stations and has more on the canceled services affected by this round of inclement weather.

The Vermont State Police (VSP) have released a statement regarding serious, life-threatening flooding taking place Monday. Police say several emergency crews have conducted multiple rescues in several communities.

New York State Police have shared a video working to assist residents impacted by flooding. Watch this video of residents being helped after being stranded due to severe flooding in Orange County.

The city of Glens Falls has been featured for a second year in a row on a prominent list of safest places in the U.S. Once again, Warren County’s “Hometown U.S.A.” has made it onto Rocket Mortgage’s “15 Safest Cities in the U.S.” – and for a second time, it sits at No. 1.