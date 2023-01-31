ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! There’s a light coating of snow out there this morning. Side roads and sidewalks may be slippery. Snow is still falling south of Albany, said Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report.

Today’s five things to know features the search ramping up for a missing Canajoharie man, one person injured in a tractor-trailer rollover in Saugerties, and a local woman turning 100 years old.

Investigators are increasing their efforts searching for a Canajoharie man who has been reported missing. The New York State Police Dive Team is searching the Mohawk River in connection to the disappearance of Kevin White, 41, who was last seen on January 12.

Saugerties Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 32. Investigators found that the driver had lost control of a Freightliner while pulling a 28-foot trailer while approaching a curve in the roadway.

Lawmakers and advocates were in Albany on Monday to call for stricter laws to prevent child abuse and death during custody proceedings. The bill, named Kyra’s Law, would mandate judge training on handling family violence cases and would stop practices that allow abusers to gain custody.

Florida police are investigating a shooting that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:43 p.m. in the city of Lakeland, which lies about 35 miles east of Tampa.

A local woman is continuing her 100th birthday celebrations with a surprise from her friends. Lucy Torosian turned 100 years old on Saturday, and dozens of people showed up to her surprise party. And then on Monday, her friends surprised her with 100 chicken wings at Orchard Tavern West in Guilderland.