ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Today’s weather won’t exactly encourage the mass return to work and school, as chilly rain and patchy fog sweep the Capital Region. On a bright note, though, highs are still in the 40s through Friday. Pretty warm for January!

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in the hospital after collapsing on the field and suffering a cardiac arrest last night. And overnight in Troy, police are investigating shots fired near Knickerbacker Park. Here are the day’s top stories.

1. EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

2. Police probe shots fired near Knickerbacker Park

Troy Police launched an investigation Monday night after gunshots rang out near Knickerbacker Park, according to an emailed statement from Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. It happened near Sixth Avenue and 106th Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

3. Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved.

4. Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery

Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart’s Shops in the city of Troy Monday night. The incident took place at 127 Congress St.

5. Atlanta man accused of drug, gun possession in Albany

The Colonie Police Department arrested an Atlanta man on Friday, December 30, 2022, for alleged gun and drug possession. Jayquan Thomas, 20, faces a number of charges.