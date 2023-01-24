ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sun always shines after the storm, and will break through the clouds on Tuesday, meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth said. Don’t get too comfortable, though—another winter storm is approaching on Wednesday.

In Schenectady, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in a shooting, that left one man dead in November. And over in Rensselaer County, jury selection is underway in the criminal trial of Steve McLaughlin. The details top this morning’s five things to know.

1. Schenectady man charged with 2022 murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.

2. Jury selection underway in campaign finance violation trial

Jury selection is underway in the criminal trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin was indicted on two charges in December 2021, including third degree grand larceny and first degree offering a false instrument for filing.

3. Ulster County DA will not seek reelection

Ulster County District Attorney, Dave Clegg, has decided he will not seek re-election. “I have decided to pass the torch and, until the end of my term in December, I will continue to devote all my time and energy to making this office the best that it can be. We now have by far the most diverse, multilingual, and multi-talented group of Assistant District Attorneys this office has ever had,” said Clegg.

4. Catskill PD facing $20M lawsuit after tasing incident

The Catskill Police Department is facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died after he was tased.

5. Poughkeepsie apartments uninhabitable after fire

A four-unit apartment complex on Mansion Street was deemed uninhabitable on Sunday after a fire broke out on the first and second floors. It happened around 1:20 a.m., and everyone living there quickly evacuated.