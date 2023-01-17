ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Famed children’s author and cartoonist Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel once wrote, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself, any direction you choose.” Let those words guide you back into the workplace after the long weekend!

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said a little chill is the only worry heading back to work and school this morning. The ride home could get a little messy, though.

One person was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a house fire on South Allen Street. And in Amsterdam, today is the first day parents will have to find a different way to get their kids to daycare. Here are five things to know this Tuesday morning.

1. 1 hospitalized after fire at South Allen Street home

Firefighters in the city of Albany responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

2. Greater Amsterdam School District calls it quits on daycare bus service

Parents across Amsterdam face tough decisions to keep or lose their jobs now that they’re about to lose easy access to childcare. The Greater Amsterdam School District remains firm it will stop busing students to local daycares, now setting an end date of January 17.

3. On MLK Day, many gather for peace rally in Delmar

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many have decided to give back by donating blood or volunteering at a food pantry. But in Delmar, at Four Corners, many chose to spread awareness on the issues that matter most to them.

4. Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue’s weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.

5. Hudson firefighters recreate teen photo after 25 years of service

Three friends reached the peak of leadership at the City of Hudson Fire Department. They commemorated the achievement by recreating a memorable photo after 25 years of service together.