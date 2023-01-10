ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday is a day to remember that you are responsible and accountable for each word you speak, so make each expression one to be celebrated, not castigated. The day’s weather is looking somewhat gloomy, with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures.

John B. King officially took over as SUNY Chancellor on Monday. And in Rensselaer County, two school districts added stop-arm cameras on their buses. Here are five of the top stories we’re following this Tuesday, January 10.

1. John B. King begins term as SUNY Chancellor

King was named chancellor last month and is taking over the position previously held by interim chancellor, Deborah Stanley. As chancellor, he wants to focus on issues such as student success and SUNY’s role in economic development. He has spoken with Governor Kathy Hochul and looks forward to working with her.

2a. Rensselaer schools latest to add stop arm cameras

As BusPatrol stop arm cameras look to expand into the greater Capital Region, the company has broken out of Albany County. Weeks after Bethlehem Central Schools joined South Colonie in implementing the safety feature, the Rensselaer City School District jumped on the bandwagon Monday morning.

2b. More cameras being added to East Greenbush school buses

The East Greenbush Central School District will be installing stop arm cameras on all of their school buses. Installation began on December 27 and all school buses are expected to have stop arm cameras by the end of February.

3. Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years

Riccitello’s Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.

4. Pet stores tricked buyers into purchasing sick pets

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced an agreement with Bell Pet Company, LLC (Bell Pet), which does business as The Pet Zone, for tricking consumers into purchasing sick pets. According to AG James, customers received incomplete medical records to hide past illnesses.

5. Amsterdam small business recognized by county

Pine and Plaid on Main just celebrated its two-year anniversary. The handmade furniture and custom home decor shop opened in September 2020, with a great deal of success. The store already needed a larger space, moving next door one year into operation, and they continue to come up with creative ideas such as their sign and sip evenings, where customers can spend the evening with friends having an artistic night out.

SPECIAL MENTION: Hochul State of the State

Governor Kathy Hochul will give her State of the State address this afternoon. It marks the Governor’s first address to legislators since she was elected to a full term. She’ll be laying out her top priorities for the year, with affordability and public safety expected to be top of mind. NEWS10 will stream the speech live on our website, starting at 1 p.m.

Keep an eye on the website and social media for the stream and stick with NEWS10 for full coverage into this evening.