ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “No matter what your Tuesday is, don’t worry because Friday is on its way.” – Anonymous. We hope those who had to travel this morning had a safe and careful commute. To follow the snowstorm we got on Monday night into this Tuesday morning, we can expect light accumulations through this evening, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

On Monday, police confirmed a body found in the Mohawk River on February 22 was that of Samantha Humphrey, who was initially reported missing on November 26. Also, the Saratoga Center nursing home will have to pay over $7M following an investigation saying they offered “worthless” aid and service to residents. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Police: Body found identified to be Samantha Humphrey

On Monday, the Schenectady Police Department confirmed that the body recovered from the Mohawk River on February 22 belongs to Samantha Humphrey. Her body was found in the same area where police searched.

2. Saratoga Center to pay $7M+ for ‘worthless’ service to residents

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York (USAO-NDNY) Carla Freeman have secured over $7.1M from the Saratoga Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Care (Saratoga Center), and its owners, unlicensed operator, and landlord for years of fraud and neglect. The Saratoga Center, which was located in Ballston Spa, was investigated after allegations that they were offering worthless aid and services to residents.

3. First responder tax exemption adopted in Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has officially adopted the property tax exemption for first responders. County Executive Steve McLaughlin signed the legislation into law Monday afternoon.

4. Albany man convicted of attempted murder, attempted robbery

An Albany man was found guilty of several charges, including attempted murder, in relation to crimes committed in 2021.

5. Former Glens Falls eatery to become downtown Airbnb spot

For the last three years, 21 Ridge St. was home to vegan sandwiches and a colorful array of homemade donuts. Before that, other restaurants called the Centennial Circle-adjacent spot home. Now, the downtown location may be in for a new purpose.