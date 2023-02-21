ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Tuesday isn’t so bad… It’s a sign that I’ve somehow survived Monday,” – unknown. We hope everyone enjoyed the long weekend and have a great week ahead. While yesterday was unseasonably warm, again, today will be more February-like, per Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge may be renamed back to the Tappan Zee Bridge. We can also expect more information from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on a shooting that occurred in Philmont on Sunday that was reportedly targeted and not random. These topics and more are part of your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge could face name change

The Mario M Cuomo Bridge that connects Rockland and Westchester counties could be subject to change, but we’re not talking repairs. The 3.1-mile long bridge could have its original name reinstated to the Tappan Zee Bridge, named for the Native American Tappan people who once lived in the area. In 2017, Former Governor Andrew Cuomo renamed the bridge after his late father.

2. CCSO: Shooting on Sunday appears targeted, not random

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is saying a Sunday shooting in Philmont appears to be the result of a targeted attack and not a random act. An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting, however, deputies have withheld the name of the person arrested.

3. Schaghticoke man killed in fatal crash on NY-40

On Monday morning, a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed lanes on NY 40 and collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer-style dump truck. Police pronounced the driver of the Grand Cherokee, Matthew Moore, 27, deceased.

4. Vegan eatery reopening in Albany with new name

In January, Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls closed its doors after almost five years. On Monday, owner Tania Sharlow announced in a Facebook post that the eatery is being resurrected– this time in Albany and under a new name.

5. Locals help over 200 Ukraine refugees find host families

The U.N. Refugee Agency says the Russian invasion in 2022 triggered one of the fastest-growing refugee emergencies in history … the largest since World War 2. Searing images from the beginning of the war showed families desperately trying to leave Ukraine as bombs hit numerous cities.