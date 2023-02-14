ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “True love stories never have endings.” That’s the message American novelist Richard Bach preached, and there is none more fitting for this joyous holiday. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the occasion will be particularly heartwarming. Lovely warm sunshine is on the way, along with equally delightful temperatures, she said.

Two people were arrested on Sunday, after a two-car crash on the I-87 Northway. Meanwhile, in Albany, advocates are rallying against detox facilities in the city’s neighborhoods. The details top this morning’s five things to know.

1. Two arrested for DWI in a three-car crash on I-87

At around 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a crash on I-87 in Malta. Police determined that an unoccupied disabled vehicle on the west shoulder of I-87 southbound was struck by Anthony S. Alifano, 28, of Clifton Park.

2. Albany residents want to remove detox facilities from neighborhoods

On Monday, Albany County lawmakers, local business owners, and community agencies gathered to address the reported neighborhood impacts of the alcohol and drug detox rehabilitation center, Camino Nuevo.

3. Road closed in Albany for water main repair

Quail Street from Bradford Street to West Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. for a water main repair. City officials say there is no timeframe for when the road will open up again and travelers should seek alternate routes.

4. Parkview Apartments update: repairs another week away

A little over a week since dozens of residents at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were displaced following a power outage, their hotel stays are set to continue for another week. The company that owns the building, CRM Rental Management, says they anticipate repairs to be complete by February 22nd.

5. FBI warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? If you are, the FBI has a warning about so-called romance scams, and they are offering some advice on how those seeking romance can protect their hearts and their wallets.