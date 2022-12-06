ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Tuesday morning! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the day will bring scattered rain showers. Let the seven colors of the rainbow rising out of the water droplets bring light to your day, and kickstart the rest of your week!

Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who died while on vacation in Florida. The details, and those of a new scam impacting Warren County, top today’s five things to know.

1. Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community

Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marceline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.

2. Warren County Sheriff warning of local scammer

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of the area of a local scammer, who is primarily targeting senior citizens. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on Friday.

3. New restaurants, clothing store set to open in Crossgates

Crossgates Mall has a few new stores moving in including a clothing store and three different restaurants. The mall has also had a few new stores open recently, including Newbury Comics, Lovisa, and Mrs. Fields.

4. Driver hospitalized after car hit by train in Kingston

An unnamed driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning, after their car was hit by a train in Kingston. A spokesperson for Kingston Police said the car was hit near the intersection of Foxhall Avenue and Stephan Street, at about 10:42 a.m.

5. Guilty verdict reached in fatal 2019 Albany shooting

An Albany man was found guilty in a 2019 murder. Quintin Lacy was convicted of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.