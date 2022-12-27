ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! A warmup is on tap over the next several days, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said, before January brings the snow and makes our feet and fingers glow.

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.

1. Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a press conference at the DPW station in Voorheesville. County employees and equipment are being deployed to Erie County.

2. 3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie

A Colonie Ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed over the median on the I-87 Northway and hit a guardrail. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.

3. Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall

Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.

4. Stewart’s holiday match program raises over $2M for children’s charities

Stewart’s Shops 2022 holiday match program raised over $2M for local children’s organizations this holiday season. Stewart’s customers donated money from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas, and the company doubled its donations.

5. South End Grocery ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday for the opening of the South End Grocery at 10 a.m. The South End Grocery is located at 106 South Pearl Street and is a partnership of over 75 organizations and stakeholders looking to provide equitable access and healthy produce to the store.