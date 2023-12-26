ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Kevin Appleby, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through at least 9 a.m. this morning. Make sure to give yourself some extra time and space this morning to get around on the roadways.

Today’s five things you need to know features a woman who was shot in Albany on Christmas Day, an arrest made in an Albany homicide case, and a TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Cohoes.

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in Albany on Christmas. According to the Albany Police Department, the shooting happened on the 700 block of State Street.

A 40-year-old woman from Albany was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing on Saturday. Police identified Vanesia Brundage as the suspect in the homicide and arrested her for second-degree murder.

Message boards cautioning drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrians have been placed across Albany. The directive was spearheaded by Mayor Kathy Sheehan in response to the recent pedestrian fatalities.

A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket has been sold in Cohoes. The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold for the December 23 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 3.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.30 per gallon.