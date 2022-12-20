ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remember as the cold air pierces your jacket this morning, in the words of American writer Hal Borland, “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” In fact, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this Friday will feel quite a bit like spring—only for temperatures to dramatically drop again into Saturday. Today is more of a preview for that cold, which will make a white Christmas a real possibility!

A Rotterdam man is facing 18 charges of first-degree rape after authorities say a victim came forward, sparking a massive investigation. And this holiday season, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is still well over capacity. Here are some of the stories to follow as you start your day.

1. RCSO: Man arrested, faces 18 counts of 1st degree rape

A man was arrested on December 12 following a month long investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Rotterdam Police Department. Travis Anderson, 38, faces a number of charges, including 18 counts of first degree rape.

2. Mohawk Hudson still over capacity this holiday season

Capacity concerns continuing at a local shelter, with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands having a plethora of dogs available for adoption. With the holidays around the corner, the humane society is hoping some holiday spirit can help a lot of animals find their forever homes.

3. Underage duo accused of beating 64-year-old in Hudson

Two children have been ordered to appear at Columbia County probation after they allegedly punched and kicked a 64-year-old man. According to a spokesperson for the Hudson City Police Department, the brawl happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, October 14, at the intersection of 2nd Street and Warren Street.

4. Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center

Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies. Lucky Puppy Rescue says they received the notification regarding the neglected dogs on December 10.

5. West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont

A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.