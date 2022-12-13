ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Tuesday morning, Capital Region! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said today will be one of those days that looks better than it feels, with sunshine unable to pierce the bitter cold we’ve felt all morning. Temperatures will only climb back close to freezing by the afternoon, she said.

The State Departments of Health and Education sent a joint letter to schools statewide, laying out guidelines to fight respiratory illnesses. And in other New York news, the state board of regents has clarified its ban on Native American mascots in schools. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.

1. State officials issue new health guidelines for schools

The Department of Health and State Education Department issued a joint letter to New York schools urging them to take necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID, the flu and RSV. Health Officials say the number of flu cases have tripled in the past month and flu hospitalizations have doubled and COVID-19 continues to pose a threat for unvaccinated or under vaccinated New Yorkers.

2. New Proposal on Use of Native American Imagery

On Monday, the Board of Regents re-emphasized their support for banning mascots and nicknames that refer to indigenous people. “So, the proposed regulation prohibits the use of any indigenous team name, logo, or mascot,” a member of the board said. “Broadly defined as a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to indigenous persona, tribes, nations, individuals, customs, symbols, or traditions.”

3. Albany police trying to find missing 16-year-old

Albany police are trying to find Na’eem Thompson, 16, who was last seen leaving his home Monday evening on Mount Hope Drive. He went missing amidst Albany’s first “Code Blue Extreme” of the season, called when temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees.

4. Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon. The incident took place around 4 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Colonie Center Mall.

5. Siena Poll: Hochul fell short on several 2022 goals

Voters say, by wide margins, Governor Kathy Hochul did not make progress on six of the goals she laid out for 2022, including making communities safer, enhancing trust in state government, transforming SUNY into the envy of the nation, and making the state a place people want to live, not leave. Crime and cost of living top voters’ priority list for Albany to address in 2023, according to a new Siena College poll of registered New York State voters released on Tuesday.