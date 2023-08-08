ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a passing cold front brings chances for spotty showers and isolated storms today.

A Hagaman native rocked the stage with his Nashville-based band “True Villains” on “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) on Tuesday, August 1. Also, the Columbia Blue Devils haven’t played a game since June after winning their Class A state championship, but the celebration isn’t over yet. The team will be honored by the New York Yankees on August 22. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

The northbound side of the Northway in Lake George reopened after a crash on Monday. The road was shut down between Exits 22 and 23 for about three hours after a crash involving a car carrier and a tractor-trailer that caused multiple secondary crashes.

A New York State Supreme Court judge issued an order Monday, temporarily blocking the Office of Cannabis Management’s efforts to distribute and process cannabis dispensary licenses.

A Hoosick Falls doctor who fought against contaminated water and the companies that polluted his village’s groundwater is being remembered for his dedication to his community. News10’s Anya Tucker sat down with one of Dr. Marcus Martinez’s close friends, who partnered with Martinez in the battle for safe drinking water.

This past season was a special one for the Columbia baseball team, winning the Class A state championship. Their last game might have been in June, but the celebration isn’t done yet.

A Hagaman native rocked the stage with his Nashville-based band “True Villains” on “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) on Tuesday, August 1. Lead guitarist Tim Venerosa and the True Villains performed a cover of Billie Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy,” giving it a rock twist that brought not only the crowd, but the judges to their feet, earning four yeses.