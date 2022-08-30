ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American poet Maya Angelou once said, “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” Tuesday morning is a great time to reflect on those words and build on the new workweek. Today’s warm and somewhat stormy weather should help stir some creativity!

Today’s five things to know include a tragic crash on I-787, a wildfire burning through the Minnewaska State Park, and vandalism plaguing Saratoga County.

1. Troy man dies after being hit by own car on I-787

A Troy man who stopped his car in the middle lane of I-787 Saturday morning was struck and killed by his own car, according to the New York State Police. After stopping the car, Eddie Robinson, 84, got out and stood in front of it. Shortly thereafter, the car was hit from behind.

2. Minnewaska State Park closed until further notice

Access points into Minnewaska State Park are closed until further notice after another wildfire started at the park, said Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. Officials said the Napanoch Point Fire has grown so much that a new fire, the Stony Kill Fire, has developed.

3. Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County

At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken.

4. Albany PD: Man arrested after Sheridan Ave sword attack

A man is in critical condition after allegedly being attacked with a sword on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Randell Mason, 42, of Albany, was arrested in connection with the incident.

5. Cambridge man arrested after fatal motel shooting

A Cambridge man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed someone at the Cambridge Motel. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, at the 51 South Park Street motel. Officers found an unnamed victim at that location, who had already died from their wounds.