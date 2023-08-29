ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect some isolated showers with a tad more cloud coverage than we had yesterday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Crossgates Mall around 7:34 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a large crowd with several small fights. Meanwhile, NEWS10 spoke with two districts in the Capital Region to discuss how they are preparing for the new year with asylum seeker kids in attendance. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Crossgates Mall around 7:34 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a large crowd with several small fights. Guilderland police say no arrests have been made at this time and no serious injuries are reported.

Mariann Werner, the missing vulnerable adult reported Monday night, has been found. Before then, she had last been seen around 2 p.m. near 7th Street and 8th Avenue in Watervliet.

As the school year is about to begin the New York Attorney General’s Office reminds us that every student in New York has the right to a free public education, and the asylee students in our area shipped up from New York City are included. NEWS10 spoke with two districts in the Capital Region to discuss how they are preparing for the new year with asylum seeker kids in attendance.

Officials at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point opened a 195-year-old time capsule on Monday after it was found inside the base of a monument. The container was discovered in May during a statue restoration project.

As Capital Region apple orchards get ready to open for the season, one orchard is staying closed. Lakeview Orchards, located on Apples Way in Melrose, has permanently closed to the public.