A Schenectady County man wanted for the murder of two of his family members pled not guilty to four related charges on Monday. Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into DocGo. The for-profit company was hired by New York City to help migrants coming to the area. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A measure that would have banned books at Galway Central School District was dismissed at a packed board of education meeting Monday night. Community members showed up in droves to show their support for keeping two books in the district’s curriculum.

The City of Albany is seeking feedback for the final draft of the South End Strategic Plan. Feedback will be obtained through a public survey, accessible online, with hard copies of the plan and the survey available in the community room of Ezra Prentice Homes at 625 S. Pearl Street, the Howe Library at 105 Schuyler Street, and 200 Green Street, where completed surveys can also be dropped off.

Bob Dylan is bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Tour to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The concert is set for October 30 at 8 p.m.