Today’s five things to know include an overnight shooting spree on Central Avenue, the results of a Siena College poll concerning the state’s gubernatorial election, and a fatal motorcycle crash in Columbia County.

1. 6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue

A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department. Both took place on Central Avenue.

2. Hochul has early lead over Zeldin in new Siena poll

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul holds an early 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin ahead of the November 8 election, in a new poll released by Siena College Tuesday morning.

3. Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.

4. 4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting

New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

5. Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home

The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home’s siding with a blowtorch. The caretaker got a bit too close to the home while using the torch to take out some weeds, according to officials.