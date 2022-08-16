ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happiness and Monday don’t typically go well together, but a happy Tuesday is an achievable dream! The weather today will be like listening to your favorite song on repeat, providing that extra boost into the second half of the workweek.

Today’s five things to know come complete with Glens Falls history, SNAP benefits, and an expected guilty plea. Never a dull moment in the Capital Region!

1. Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River

Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.

2. New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. According to the governor’s office, households already near or at the maximum benefit level—$835 for a household of four—will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

3. Former funeral home director to plead guilty

The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human remains.

4. 8 horse deaths associated with Saratoga Race Course

In total, eight horses have passed away at the Saratoga Race Course this year, with five deaths in the past two weeks. The New York State Gaming Commission reports the first three deaths came during the early racing season, in June and July. Range War and Vindatude died in training, while Supernova died from an inflammatory infection.

5. Golf cart driver dies after crash in Kinderhook

One person is dead after colliding with a car in Kinderhook. New York State Police said the golf cart driver, Dopson Wynter, 60, of Kinderhook, died in the crash.