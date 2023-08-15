ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect this rain to taper off later this afternoon.

In a press conference Monday, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins said violent crime in the city is down significantly since 2020. Meanwhile, law enforcement is investigating a fatal car/motorcycle crash that happened in Stillwater around 4:54 p.m. on Monday on County Route 70. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

The Albany mayor and police chief said violent crime in the city is down significantly since 2020. At a press conference on Monday, they noted drastic decreases year after year.

On Monday, Michael Darling pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the murder of his estranged wife, Kristine Darling. Sentencing is scheduled for October 20.

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal car/motorcycle crash that happened in Stillwater around 4:54 p.m. on Monday on County Route 70. Deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say, Tyler Desnoyers, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Watervliet woman pleaded guilty to submitting hundreds of fraudulent forms seeking reimbursement for therapy and travel. Eunice Ting, 69, was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and full restitution and sentenced to one year of probation.

In June, five Pizza Huts in the Capital Region closed their doors. But what’s happening with the empty buildings with recognizable roofs?