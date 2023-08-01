ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy first day of August! Per Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, we can expect to kick off the new month with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car fell into a sinkhole in the city of Schenectady on Monday. Also, two Latham residents were arrested and accused of unlawful surveillance, one being an employee of the City School District of Albany, and another being involved in local youth sports. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car fell into a sinkhole in the city of Schenectady on Monday. Police said the sinkhole developed just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of McClellan Street and Eastern Avenue.

An investigation is underway after HAZMAT crews were called to check out the scene at the Board of Elections office in Albany.

Two Latham residents were arrested and are accused of unlawful surveillance, one being an employee of the City School District of Albany, and another being involved in local youth sports. Kristy Koldis, 45, and Joshua White, 46, both face several charges.

A jury in Schenectady County found an Albany man guilty of raping a teenager.

The Roosevelt Room, located at 112 North Greenbush Road, recently had its soft opening. The restaurant is set to officially open on Monday, July 31.