ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Happy Tuesday! You got to admit, at least it sounds better than happy Monday.” ― Unknown. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, you’ll need more than a light jacket this morning (looking at you, Miss Congeniality fans). We are waking up to brighter skies. By the afternoon clouds will return along with isolated showers. This will keep us cool again with highs heading toward the low and mid-50s.

A Cobleskill woman was killed in a car crash in Montgomery County. The crash took place in the early morning hours on Saturday. Also, a Caribbean restaurant will be opening in Troy’s River Street Market coming up this summer. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A woman has died after a single-car crash in Montgomery County. The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of State Highway 30A and Fox Street in the town of Charleston.

After admitting to causing a deadly crash in May 2021, and then skipping his previous sentencing date, Andrew Gibson of Westerlo was finally sentenced on Monday. The judge in the case handed down a prison term that amounts to between 10 and two-thirds to 32 years behind bars.

Lithium-ion batteries power so many devices we use daily, but they are also linked to more fires. Fire officials are warning people about how these batteries may seem small but can still cause a massive fire. The most recent fire happened inside a Greene County office full of people right before the weekend.

An Albany man was arrested following a car chase where he allegedly drove over 120 miles per hour (MPH) to flee police. Brookert Willingham, 57, faces several charges.

Pataconia, a Caribbean restaurant, is set to open in Troy’s River Street Market this summer. The eatery will be run by Chef Riany Mena and his wife Alexa.