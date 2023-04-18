ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! We are unfortunately getting more or less the same weather as yesterday. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions.

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after she and her friends mistakenly went to the wrong address, according to law enforcement. Deputies say when she went to the wrong address, the property owner opened fire at her vehicle without provocation. The homeowner is now in custody. Also, a juvenile was arrested on Monday for making a false bomb threat at Mont Pleasant Middle School, which caused students to be redirected. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A 20-year-old Schuylerville woman is dead after allegedly being shot by a homeowner in Hebron. The Washington County Sheriff says it all happened after the young woman and her friends mistakenly went to the wrong address and a property owner fired upon their vehicle without any provocation.

Monday morning was the first day back from spring break, but Schenectady Police did not expect to respond to Mont Pleasant Middle School for another swatting situation- just a few weeks after Schenectady High School had to deal with the same thing.

An employee for the New York State Department of Civil Service has been arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation. Prosecutors said Ronald Lucas has been indicted on predatory sexual assault against a child and other charges.

West Mountain Ski Area is about more than the winter slopes. During the snow-unfriendly months, West Mountain adopts a schedule of events like brand-new farmer’s markets, as well as adventure camps and more, to keep things busy year-round. On Monday, the mountain’s slate of events for 2023 was released.

A Pleasant Valley man was arrested on Friday following a lengthy drug sale investigation, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Bryan Whittle, 47, was in possession of 28 ounces of cocaine and fentanyl and had two loaded illegal ghost guns.